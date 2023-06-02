AEW Rampage: Championship Friday Live Coverage (06/02) - Four Titles To Be Defended And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage: Championship Friday" on June 2, 2023, coming to you from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California!

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will be defending against Komander and La Faccion Ingobernable's Dralistico in a Triple Threat match. Vikingo has held the championship for 546 days and counting, beating Samuray Del Sol, Bandido, Jay Lethal, and Bobby Fish in a Five-Way match at AAA TripleMania Regia 2021 to become titleholder.

Willow Nightingale will be putting her NJPW Strong Women's Championship on the line for the first time against veteran Emi Sakura. Nightingale defeated Mercedes Moné in the finals of the NJPW Strong Women's Championship Tournament at the Resurgence event on May 21 to become the inaugural champion.

Action Andretti will be returning to an AEW ring tonight as he squares off with Zack Sabre Jr. for the NJPW World Television Championship. Andretti's last match came on the May 13 episode of "Rampage", during which he came up short against Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher.

Katsuyori Shibata will be making his 2023 AEW debut as he puts his Ring of Honor Pure Championship on the line against Lee Moriarty. Shibata dethroned Wheeler Yuta at Supercard of Honor back in May to become titleholder, and last competed in an AEW ring on the November 4, 2022 episode of "Rampage" in an All-Atlantic Championship match against Orange Cassidy.