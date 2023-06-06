AEW Collision Ticket Sales Reportedly Struggling For Multiple Canadian Dates

AEW is gearing up for a busy summer as it relates to CM Punk's return, the premiere of "AEW Collision," the company's first Canadian tour, Forbidden Door, the Owen Hart Cup, and their United Kingdom debut.

But as the company adds television dates to their calendar for Wednesday and Saturday nights, it appears some Canadian markets are struggling with ticket sales. During a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer provided an update on what's going on in select cities.

"I've had people in Calgary tell me that one's a little bit struggling for the Saturday night, but I think with the Owen Hart tournament, I think they should do okay," Meltzer said. "But Hamilton and Regina are going to be very, very tough. They're like 700 tickets for the 'Collision' in Hamilton, and I think also part of it is that in Canada, they only get 'Dynamite' on television, they don't get 'Rampage.' And there's been no announcements of 'Collision' [airing in Canada] and there's been no announcements of 'Collision' for the UK either. People keep asking me, still haven't heard anything on that."

Meltzer also noted that Punk has been moving tickets for the "Collision" premiere at the United Center in Chicago. As previously noted, AEW had sold 7,000 tickets initially and then added another 700 in the 24 hours following Punk's addition.

All in all, AEW will have eight nights of television tapings across Canada starting with the second episode of "Collision" in Toronto on June 24, which will air just 24 hours before Forbidden Door. Their tour will conclude on July 15 in Calgary with "Collision," which will feature the finals of this year's Owen Hart Cup.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.