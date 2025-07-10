Megan Bayne Wins AEW All In 2025 Women's Casino Gauntlet Qualifier On Dynamite

Megan Bayne secured spot number two in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In Texas, winning a four-way by pinning Queen Aminata during the go-home episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Bayne and Aminata were competing against one another as well as Thekla and Tay Melo on Wednesday night with the goal of securing a guaranteed entrance to the match on Saturday at number two; Kris Statlander earned the number one spot winning a four-way against Willow Nightingale, Thunder Rosa, and ROH Women's World Champion Athena on June 25.

Thekla started the match off to take out both Bayne and Melo with a crossbody to the outside, with Aminata following suit to then take the "Toxic Spider" out. Thekla and Aminata continued their battle in the ring, Aminata kicking out of an attempted cover before Bayne and Melo re-entered the fold. The closing stretch saw Thekla attempt a roll-up pin on Aminata for the near-fall, with Penelope Ford and Anna Jay – cornering Bayne and Melo respectively – breaking into a fight on the outside as Bayne took control and delivered a powerbomb to Aminata for the winning cover.

After the bout, Thekla was interviewed by Renee Paquette about her record despite being on the losing side of tonight and what she thought of her chances should she enter the Gauntlet match this weekend. But before she could answer, Aminata emerged to attack her and bring an abrupt end to the interview.