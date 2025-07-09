Big Boom AJ Announces Costco Guys Are Coming For Callis Family On AEW All In Kickoff

The first family of BOOM is coming to Arlington, TX. "Big Boom" AJ Befumo took to social media to hype up the upcoming AEW All In 2025 event in Globe Life Field, and promised to take out Don Callis's band of villains.

"I came to Texas for one reason only: to take down The Callis Family," Befumo said. "So Don Callis, it doesn't matter if you send Trent Barretta, if you send Josh Alexander, if you send Lance Archer, if you send Hechicero, or even if you send that no good Rocky Romero, Big Boom AJ is coming right here at Globe Life Field and I am taking down The Callis Family, and at my side will be: Big Justice, The Rizzler, all the people right here in Texas, the people from Texas that I love...We're coming. We're coming to AEW All In this Saturday and we are taking down The Callis Family."

Befumo also said he was rooting for Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay in their battle against AEW EVPs The Young Bucks, and also that he's rooting for AEW International Champion Kenny Omega to win the winner-take-all match against Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada.

There is currently no match booked between Befumo and the Don Callis Family, but Befumo has been a fairly regular presence on AEW PPV pre-shows. He made his AEW debut on the Full Gear 2024 pre-show, where he defeated QT Marshall, and his last match saw him team with The Conglomeration's Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy to defeat MxM and Johnny TV on the Revolution 2025 pre-show.