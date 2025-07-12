Toni Storm Ends Mercedes Mone's AEW Undefeated Streak, Retains Women's Title At All In

"Timeless" Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship reign will continue after Storm defeated Mercedes Mone in a battle of perseverance at AEW All In. Both women pulled out all the stops in the bout, which lasted just over 25 minutes and featured a lengthy series of finishing moves to wrap things up.

The two wrestlers became increasingly frustrated as the match went on and their opponent continued to push through. Mone certainly didn't make it easy for Storm to retain, kicking out of three Storm Zero pile drivers before the champion finally landed one off the ropes to keep Mone down for the three-count.

Storm is nearly 150 days into her fourth AEW Women's World title reign, and many (including our own staff) predicted that she would drop the championship to Mone at All In. The match marks Mone's first singles loss in AEW, and it was only the second time she's been pinned since leaving WWE in 2022. Though she failed to capture this title, Mone still currently holds four championships across different promotions, including AEW's TBS Championship.

Earlier in the show, Athena won the women's Casino Gauntlet match, earning herself a future shot at Storm's title. It's not yet clear when that match will take happen, but the stipulation states that it'll be at a time and place of Athena's choosing. The company's next pay-per-view is AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, scheduled for August 24 at The O2 Arena in London, England, though the event usually features cross-promotional matchups.