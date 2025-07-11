AEW All In 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

This weekend will see the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match returning to pit potentially several women against one another with the promise of a title shot on the horizon. Kris Statlander and Megan Bayne have been confirmed as the first two entrants in the bout, and each entrant following will have the chance to make themselves apparent provided Statlander and Bayne don't finish the bout beforehand. In and around the Gauntlet discussion have been a number of contenders in AEW's women's division, with the likes of Willow Nightingale, Thekla, Julia Hart, Penelope Ford, Skye Blue, Athena, Thunder Rosa, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay all featured in the build-up.

The winner of the Gauntlet will be posed with a bout against either "Timeless" Toni Storm, the record-setting four-time Women's World Champion, or Mercedes Mone, the winner of the Owen Hart Cup, the TBS title and a handful of other belts in her collection. So it stands to reason that a fellow Women's World Champion could be next in line to dispute the claim as the best in the company, as is reflected in the Wrestling Inc. staff poll with 38% selecting ROH Women's World Champion Athena to win the match – a potentially tall ask, considering she has yet to be formally confirmed as an entrant. Not only has she been around the picture, even crossing paths with Mone in the Owen Hart Cup, but she is approaching her 1,000th day as the ROH Women's Champion; that makes her a credible threat in any contest she enters — assuming she does.

While 38% is a decent number considering the number of options available, it's far from a majority. A full 25% of the WINC staff is backing "the Megasus" Megan Bayne instead, with 12.5% supporting Kris Statlander; Bayne and Statlander are thus far the only two confirmed participants. Another 12.5% when in a witchier direction, suggesting the match will be won by a debuting Isla Dawn, while 6.3% picked Thunder Rosa and another 6.3% picked Willow Nightingale.

