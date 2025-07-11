AEW All In 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
For the third consecutive year, All Elite Wrestling is going All In with a major stadium show, this year departing the hallowed halls of Wembley Stadium for the unruly sands of Texas. While the card thus far isn't is large as big AEW PPVs typically have been, there's a lot riding on the success of this show — and specifically on some of the match results. None of the battles fought in Arlington on Saturday will be contested for pride alone; two Casino Gauntlet matches will determine future world title challengers, the Young Bucks will try to retain their EVP status while simultaneously keeping Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland out of the world title picture, and six championships are on the line, with AEW fans waiting with particularly bated breath to see to comes out the winner in the two world title matches, as well as the epic rematch between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega to determine the first-ever AEW Unified Champion.
In other words, there's a lot on the line, and this is also one of AEW's least predictable shows in quite some time, with a paltry 88% emerging as the high water mark for our collective agreement. Irresponsibly predicting match outcomes with tons of internal disagreement when the stakes are high? Let's get to the picks!
Women's Casino Gauntlet: Athena (38%)
This weekend will see the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match returning to pit potentially several women against one another with the promise of a title shot on the horizon. Kris Statlander and Megan Bayne have been confirmed as the first two entrants in the bout, and each entrant following will have the chance to make themselves apparent provided Statlander and Bayne don't finish the bout beforehand. In and around the Gauntlet discussion have been a number of contenders in AEW's women's division, with the likes of Willow Nightingale, Thekla, Julia Hart, Penelope Ford, Skye Blue, Athena, Thunder Rosa, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay all featured in the build-up.
The winner of the Gauntlet will be posed with a bout against either "Timeless" Toni Storm, the record-setting four-time Women's World Champion, or Mercedes Mone, the winner of the Owen Hart Cup, the TBS title and a handful of other belts in her collection. So it stands to reason that a fellow Women's World Champion could be next in line to dispute the claim as the best in the company, as is reflected in the Wrestling Inc. staff poll with 38% selecting ROH Women's World Champion Athena to win the match – a potentially tall ask, considering she has yet to be formally confirmed as an entrant. Not only has she been around the picture, even crossing paths with Mone in the Owen Hart Cup, but she is approaching her 1,000th day as the ROH Women's Champion; that makes her a credible threat in any contest she enters — assuming she does.
While 38% is a decent number considering the number of options available, it's far from a majority. A full 25% of the WINC staff is backing "the Megasus" Megan Bayne instead, with 12.5% supporting Kris Statlander; Bayne and Statlander are thus far the only two confirmed participants. Another 12.5% when in a witchier direction, suggesting the match will be won by a debuting Isla Dawn, while 6.3% picked Thunder Rosa and another 6.3% picked Willow Nightingale.
Written by Max Everett
Men's Casino Gauntlet: MJF (69%)
The Casino Gauntlet match will be making its return to AEW this Saturday, with both the men and women getting their own separate matches. Both are equally as unpredictable as each other due to the fact that we won't know who exactly is in the match until the bell rings outside of a select few, and of the select few in the men's match, 69% of us have got our money on Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
Despite not being involved with the Death Riders storyline in any capacity since it started, MJF has always made sure to mention that at some point soon, he will want his AEW World Championship back. By winning the Casino Gauntlet, he guarantees himself a shot at the title for any time he wants, which by design simply fits MJF's character like a glove as he will be in and around the main event scene, while still feuding with people lower down the card if he chose to. For example, MJF can win this Saturday, and still feud with both Mistico and Mark Briscoe heading into the rest of the summer, and even take a loss if it came to it because, at the end of the day, Max will have a world title match in his back pocket. Of course, 12.5% of us believe the match is going to Briscoe himself, while another 12.5% are convinced the match will be won by a returning Darby Allin. Finally, 6.3% of us believe the Casino Gauntlet goes to ROH World Champion Bandido.
Written by Sam Palmer
AEW TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (88%)
After building a name for himself as one-half of Aussie Open, Kyle Fletcher has become a singles star in AEW under the tutelage of Don Callis. He's had impressive showings against some of the promotion's biggest names, including Will Ospreay and "Hangman" Adam Page, but Fletcher has yet to win a singles title in AEW proper. Most of us — 88%, to be exact — think that will change at All In, when he defeats Adam Cole to become the new TNT Champion.
Before a few late votes came in, we were unanimously in agreement about this match, and all signs still point to Cole losing. His title run has been stagnant, and even though the reign has been largely uneventful it doesn't feel like there's much else to do with Cole as TNT Champion. At the same time, Fletcher needs a big win here if he's to keep his momentum up, and Tony Khan has already shown he's hesitant to put Cole over Fletcher by booking a disqualification finish in their last title match. All In is AEW's biggest show of the year, and we confidently expect this to be one of several titles that will change hands over the course of the day.
Written by Nick Miller
AEW World Tag Team Championship Three-Way: Hurt Syndicate (81%)
The Hurt Syndicate have been one of the most dominant tag teams in recent memory, and their AEW Tag Team Championship reign doesn't show any signs of slowing down, but they will have their hand full this Saturday when they defend their titles against JetSpeed and The Patriarchy's Christian Cage and Nick Wayne. While Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have four men to worry about rather than two, and even then there will be Mother Wayne and Kip Sabian on the outside, 81% of us are of the belief that The Hurt Syndicate will walk out of Globe Life Field with their titles in tact.
AEW's tag team division is in a weird spot right now as Lashley and Benjamin are so dominant that it's almost hard to see who can actually dethrone them. The company has done a decent job of building up "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight as plucky underdogs who aren't afraid to take a beating in order to get the to the top, and it's understandable if people think that they have to win order to justify all of the beatings they have sustained. However, for as good as JetSpeed are, they're not the ones who are dethroning The Hurt Syndicate — in fact, not a single WINC staffer picked them.
We did have 12.5% of the staff pick The Patriarchy, even they've been thrown into this match almost at the last minute, most likely due to Christian Cage wanting to finish his story with Nick Wayne rather than reunite with Adam Copeland to take on FTR, making them the biggest outsiders in the match. We also had 6.3% select a true dark horse in the form of FTR, presuming they could be added to the match down the road.
Written by Sam Palmer
AEW Trios Titles: Opps (81%)
This weekend the war against the Death Riders ramps up with most of their members and allies tangled up in one conflict or another, although for Gabe Kidd, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta it will be a case of trying to regain the titles they had let slip of in April. The Opps took the titles from the faction in the aftermath of PAC's injury, with World Champion Jon Moxley submitted by Samoa Joe's Coquina Clutch to ensure he, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs – filling in for the injured HOOK – carried the titles forward.
The Opps have yet to have made another defense of their titles since then, and their first will be coming on the biggest date on the company calendar, which lends to the majority belief that they will retain their titles reflected by 81% backing them in the staff poll. Kidd is in the unique position of being aligned with the Death Riders while remaining an ongoing NJPW star, so there are questions over whether he could reign as champion going forward. It is worth noting the 19% that see that as a possibility, and ultimately time will tell which way the pendulum swings.
Written by Max Everett
No World Title Shot/EVP Stipulation: Young Bucks (75%)
In one of the more interesting stipulation matches on the All In Texas card, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland are set to take on the Young Bucks in a match where not only are Matthew and Nicholas Jacksons' EVP titles on the line, but Strickland and Ospreay's abilities to challenge for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship for the next year are in danger, as well. This is a match where many of us here at WINC are going with the bad guys, with 75% of us believing the Bucks are winning the match.
While we do hate the idea of Ospreay and Strickland losing and being unable to challenge for the title, there are quite a few reasons why that works. Ospreay doesn't need to challenge for the title until All In next year, which will be back in London. He and Strickland could also continue to team up after their loss to enter the tag division. In a more likely scenario, they could feud with each other, due to it being Ospreay who put future title opportunities on the table for both himself and Strickland without consulting his partner first.
No matter who wins the AEW World Championship match later in the evening also will have plenty of other opponents, like say, a returning Darby Allin, to keep them busy over the next year. Strickland and Ospreay are two huge names that aren't going anywhere and can take the loss to keep things interesting. We just can't see the Bucks losing their EVP status in storyline just yet and we don't think they're done terrorizing the roster as heels. While the stakes are high for both teams going in to this match, the story moving forward in AEW is just more intriguing with a Strickland and Ospreay loss.
Written by Daisy Ruth
AEW Continental & International Title Unification: Kenny Omega (81%)
Years after they last clashed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will renew their rivalry at All In. This time, the winner will walk away with the new AEW Unified Championship, combining Omega's International title with Okada's Continental.
Four matches into their rivalry, Omega and Okada are tied at two wins apiece. Omega hasn't been pinned since October 2023, while Okada's last loss came against Kyle Fletcher during the 2024 Continental Classic. Whoever wins, the new Unified Championship will have both Omega and Okada emblazoned on the side plates, and it truly feels like either man could win on Saturday. However, a sizable majority of the Wrestling Inc. staff believes Omega will come out on top.
After missing all of 2024 due to diverticulitis, Omega is still relatively fresh into his return. Plus, as opposed to Okada's longer reign, Omega has only held the International Championship for four months. With recent backstage reports indicating Tony Khan plans to make this a top title in the company, it makes a lot of sense for Omega to be the one to carry the new championship while Okada reassesses his place between The Elite and The Don Callis Family.
Written by Nick Miller
AEW Women's World Championship: Mercedes Mone (56%)
Mercedes Mone will be looking to add yet another title belt to her collection this weekend as she challenges "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In Texas. Already the TBS Champion, Mone earned her shot at the World title by winning the Owen Hart Cup culminating at Double or Nothing. And she will be entering this weekend with additional titles like the CMLL Women's World, RevPro Undisputed British Women's, and EWA Women's Championships as well as an undefeated streak in AEW.
On the other hand, Storm is in her fourth reign as AEW Women's World Champion, beginning after she had defeated Mariah May at Grand Slam Australia, then ousting May in the Hollywood Ending, which became her rival's last match with the company; May is now Blake Monroe in "WWE NXT" and will be wrestling this weekend too. Since then, she has defended the title twice alongside five separate World Title Eliminator matches with her picking up the win. The nature of both opponents coming into the event as established champions with a lot more to give is somewhat reflected in the Wrestling Inc. staff poll; 56% voted for Mone to add another title to her waist while 44% feel Storm will stop "The CEO" in her tracks.
Written by Max Everett
AEW World Championship Texas Death Match: Hangman Adam Page (69%)
The Texas Death Match pitting 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner "Hangman" Adam Page against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is by far the most hotly debated match here at WINC. However, 69% of us believe that Page is emerging victorious in what is certain to be a bloody bout, if the first Texas Death match between these two back in 2023 at Revolution is any indication of how things are going to go.
This match is so divisive between all of us here because while many of us want "Hangman" to wrestle the title, still in its briefcase away from Moxley, and save us from the Death Riders' storyline, many of us are concerned that AEW is going to make another wrong decision like they did with Swerve Strickland and Moxley at Dynasty back in April. Quite a few of us think that could happen, because we believe Darby Allin is set to take the title from Moxley, possibly returning at All In Texas alongside Sting, who could make an appearance in the state where he currently resides.
The 69% of us holding out hope, however, believe it's "Hangman" who will finally emerge victorious after all his character has been through over the last year. Those of us who are more optimistic are either in the camp of "Hangman did nothing wrong," or he did, but now, it's time for his redemption arc, and that starts by taking down Moxley. Page won their last Texas Death Match with the use of a chain, which he brought out Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" to end the go-home show to All In, which gives us a lot of hope for Saturday's event. While just under 80% of us officially believe "Hangman" wins this big match, all of us truly want that to happen.
Written by Daisy Ruth