Athena Wins Women's Casino Gauntlet At AEW All In 2025, Earns Future World Title Match

Athena won the Women's Casino Gauntlet to become the number one contender to the AEW Women's World Championship at All In Texas.

The ROH Women's World Champion entered ninth in a match of 12 entrants, started with established qualifiers Kris Statlander and Megan Bayne. Willow Nightingale was the first entrant to follow them, getting into an exchange with her former partner in Statlander before Bayne got involved, working with Statlander to take Nightingale out.

Tay Melo was the fourth entrant in the bout, accompanied by Anna Jay, and went after Bayne in the ring. Penelope Ford, who was accompanying Bayne, entered the fold to work with her partner to take Melo out. Jay tried to get involved, only to be kicked away by Ford on the top ropes, before Harley Cameron emerged to even the odds and join Jay in chasing Ford away from the match.

Thekla was the fifth entrant, followed by Julia Hart, flanked by Skye Blue. Thekla got the better of the following exchange to land her signature spider pose, interrupted by the entrance of Queen Aminata as the pair got into it immediately. Newly-crowned Interim ROH Women's TV Champion Mina Shirakawa entered the match next, followed by Athena's entrance, then the AEW debut of former IWGP Women's Champion Syuri, and the twelfth and final entrant in Alex Windsor.

The closing stretch would commence as Statlander delivered a powerbomb to Bayne from the apron, onto a handful of competitors gathered at ringside; Athena was crawling around the ring at this time, and would eventually emerge to hit the O-Face on Shirakawa for the winning pinfall.