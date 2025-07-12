Syuri, Alex Windsor Make AEW PPV Debut In Women's Casino Gauntlet Match At All In 2025

The AEW women's division was on full display at AEW All In Texas during the women's Casino Gauntlet match, but while the regular faces that the fans are familiar with were all fighting it out for a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship, they were met with the surprise arrival of the former IWGP Women's Champion Syuri, and former RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion Alex Windsor.

Syuri recently lost the IWGP Women's Championship to Sareee at STARDOM's "The Conversion" event in Tokyo, Japan, and wanted to take a step away from the company in order to retune her skills elsewhere, primarily in the United States. This led to vignettes of her airing during the ROH Supercard of Honor event, hyping her up for future appearances, but she shocked the world when she arrived as a surprise entrant during the Casino Gauntlet match. She crossed paths with the likes of Athena, Mina Shirakawa, and Megan Bayne, before someone else made their surprise arrival.

Alex Windsor is a name that many AEW fans will know as she has featured on both AEW and ROH programming over the past 12 months, wrestling the likes of "Timeless" Toni Storm and Athena, but only signed a full-time deal with the company at the start of June. The two surprise arrivals exchanged strikes and moves heading into the closing stages of the match, which saw Athena winning the match by pinning Mina Shirakawa.

It's unclear how long Syuri will be featured on AEW TV as she is still technically signed with STARDOM, but it's highly likely that she will be involved in the build-up to Forbidden Door on August 24. As for Windsor, she will also be featured heavily in the lead-up to the big event in London, England and beyond given that she is now a full-time member of the AEW roster.