Former World Of Stardom, IWGP Women's Champion Syuri Teased On ROH Supercard Of Honor

Looking to spread her wings and be battled tested by some of North America's most formidable female opponents, Syuri has arrived, and is ready to lock up with the best of them. On Friday, during Ring of Honor's pay-per-view event, Supercard of Honor, a video package aired, showcasing the unbeatable brawling charisma the former IWGP Women's Champion has up her sleeve, with images of her decimating opponents throughout her time in STARDOM. ROH posted the video package on its X page (formerly known as Twitter), which can be seen below.

With a 6-3 record in MMA and a 17-year run in wrestling so far, Syuri's strength in numbers will be tested in ROH and possibly in AEW, although that has not been officially confirmed yet. Earlier this month, Syuri and STARDOM announced that the former World of Stardom Champion would be stepping away from the Japanese promotion temporarily to pursue her goal of wrestling overseas. She hopes this excursion will teach her new techniques that will make her an omnipotent opponent. In a statement before yesterday's announcement, Syuri said, "I have been wrestling for 17 years. I thought about it long and hard, but I have decided to take a break from #STARDOM. I will train overseas and level up my game even more. My loss to Sareee was really frustrating. I won't go out like this. I want to hold the IWGP again. That's why I made this decision. I'm sorry to everyone who was looking forward to my appearances in the ring. I will be back in a STARDOM ring one day."

As mentioned previously, Syuri is a former World of Stardom Champion (nicknamed the "red belt," it's the top hierarchal championship any female wrestler can win in STARDOM). She won the belt from Utami Hayashishita at Dream Queendom 2021 in a Winner Take All match, with Syuri's SWA World Championship also on the line. She held 10 successful defenses before losing the belt to Giulia on exactly the same day and same event, Dream Queendom, one year later, in 2022. Three years later, she became the fourth-ever IWGP Women's Champion after defeating Mayu Iwatani at All Star Grand Queendom this past April, only holding it for 55 days before her title bout with Sareee at The Conversation last month.