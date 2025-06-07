Indie Star Alex Windsor Announces She's All Elite, Joins Partner Will Ospreay In AEW

The AEW women's division just got even bigger following the recent Pro Wrestling EVE event, EVE 135: Hit Me Baby One More Time, in London, England on June 6 where Alex Windsor, the current partner of AEW star Will Ospreay, announced that she is also "All Elite."

Alex Windsor announces she has signed with AEW at @ProWrestlingEVE pic.twitter.com/3a4yY4XZFn — Tempest (once again misses) Canada (@Hey_Its_Tempest) June 6, 2025

Windsor took to the microphone after failing to capture the IWGP Women's Championship from Syuri, thanking the fans for supporting both British, and women's wrestling, before revealing that she will be leaving the independent scene as she has signed a deal with AEW. It's unclear as to when Windsor will start making appearances for AEW on a regular basis as she is currently based in the UK with her son, as is Ospreay who simply flies to and from the UK each week in order to make AEW's weekly events.

The 31-year old will be a familiar face to AEW fans as she made her debut for the company in 2024, teaming with Anna Jay to face Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale on an episode of "AEW Rampage" in May, before having a singles match with "Timeless" Toni Storm on "Rampage" a few weeks later. Windsor has already featured on AEW and ROH programming in 2025, challenging Athena for the ROH Women's World Championship at Global Wars Australia back in February.

In the UK, Windsor is one of the most accomplished wrestlers the British wrestling scene has produced in a number of years. On top of winning titles in EVE and World of Sport, she has also won gold in Japan, winning the International Princess Championship from Maki Itoh in TJPW in 2022. She is also the longest reigning RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion in history, holding the title for over two years and unifying it with the Southside Women's Championship in 2023, with both of those belts currently in the possession of Mercedes Mone.