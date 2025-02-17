Australian AEW/ROH Global Wars Special Set To Air Tonight

Fans in Brisbane, Australia who attended AEW's Grand Slam Australia event didn't just get to see the TV special that aired on TNT and MAX, but they also got to see the return of a popular Ring of Honor event; Global Wars. ROH had previously held their Global Wars events alongside companies like CMLL and New Japan Pro Wrestling, and to celebrate their first trip down under, Tony Khan brought the event back with AEW stars getting involved in the fun. With all that said, fans won't have to wait long to see the action unfold as it has been confirmed via social media that the 2025 Global Wars event will air on HonorClub on February 17.

Fans who tune in will get to see Lee Moriarty defend the ROH Pure Championship against NJPW star Robbie Eagles, Athena defend the ROH Women's World Championship against Alex Windsor, Bandido and The Outrunners take on The Learning Tree in trios action, and MxM Collection challenge The Sons of Texas for the ROH World Tag Team Championships. At the time of writing, the February 20 episode of "ROH on HonorClub" is still set to stream on its regular day, with that show airing matches that were taped during AEW's recent trip to Texas.

The matches for Global Wars were added to the event in Brisbane following the conclusion of the February 12 edition of "AEW Dynamite" to flesh out the show, as the Grand Slam Australia event was originally set to be at the Suncorp Stadium, hinting that it would be a pay-per-view level show. However, the show was moved to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, which proved to be a blessing for AEW as the event ended up becoming the third largest gate in company history, behind their trips to Wembley Stadium in 2023 and 2024.