Chris Jericho, Athena & More Talent Announced For AEW-ROH Global Wars Australia

While AEW is in Australia to tape Grand Slam, Ring of Honor will also be taking part in the Australian festivities. AEW announced a slew of matches for ROH/AEW Global Wars: Australia.

According to a series of posts on social media, ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty will defend his title against Australian star and former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Robbie Eagles, ROH Women's World Champion Athena will put her historic reign as champion on the line against Alex Windsor, and ROH World Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara will defend their titles against MxM Collection. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will also be in action, teaming with Big Bill and Bryan Keith to take on Bandido and The Outrunners in trios action.

The show will take place on February 15, the same day as Grand Slam Australia, albeit on a 20-hour tape delay. While Grand Slam Australia will air later that day on TNT as a special episode of "AEW Collision," it is not clear when the ROH/AEW Global Wars matches will air, as there is no information in the tweets about when they will appear on ROH's streaming service, Honor Club, only ticket information and announced matches.

AEW Grand Slam Australia had initially been planned as a stadium-sized PPV in Australia, piggybacking off the success of All In in Wembley Stadium, but due to lagging ticket sales, the PPV event was scrapped, turned into a special taping of "Collision," and moved from Suncorp Stadium to the Brisbane Entertainment Center.