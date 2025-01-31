More Details Regarding AEW Grand Slam Australia Broadcast Delay

AEW Grand Slam: Australia will take place February 15, but the show has come with a lot of confusion, as many fans are still wondering when it will actually air. Dave Meltzer recently explained that the show will air on a 20-hour tape delay following NBA All-Star coverage, but given that can sometimes run long, the show could air as late as 11PM EST.

Meltzer broke down the situation more in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, stating that a replay of the NBA All-Star coverage is listed for a 12:30AM start time, meaning that Grand Slam Australia is aiming for a 10:30PM start time on the East Coast, and a 7:30PM start in the West. Meltzer noted that the West Coast time will aid viewership as it will, in theory, air in the timeslot "AEW Collision" has most weeks, with MAX likely to air the show at the same time as TNT. It was TNT's decision to air the show at this time, with the idea being that it will be a big benefit to AEW by getting such a big a lead-in, which Meltzer mentions is a case of TV programmers maximizing their audience against wrestling fans wanting live shows, despite ratings not shifting much between live and taped events.

The downside to the show is fans in Brisbane originally thought they were getting a stadium-sized pay-per-view and are now getting a two-hour, "Collision"-style taping. With that said, AEW look to put their best foot forward knowing the size of the audience in the first quarter, but Meltzer is unsure of whether they will open with ex-WWE stars to grab attention, or the Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay versus Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher match to establish AEW talent upfront.