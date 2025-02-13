Tony Khan: Grand Slam Australia Likely Biggest AEW International Gate Outside Wembley

With the February 12 edition of "AEW Dynamite" in the books, the next stop for the company will be down under as All Elite Wrestling makes their debut in Brisbane, Australia for the Grand Slam Australia event on February 15. What started out as a stadium event at the Suncorp Stadium has now been moved to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, but that doesn't mean it's any less of success from a financial standpoint. During a recent interview with Deej of DownUnderTheRing, Khan revealed that besides the two All In London events in 2023 and 2024, Grand Slam Australia looks set to be the largest international gate in AEW history.

"It's going to be very exciting, it's my first time doing a show here, but this is one of our biggest international events ever. It's one of our biggest gates in the history of AEW, and we're really excited for that. Outside of Wembley Stadium in London, this is going to be, I believe, our biggest international gate of all time. So it's a really very, very exciting event for us here in AEW."

While the facts and figures will likely not be released until after the show is over, if Grand Slam Australia does sit in third place behind AEW's pair of trips to Wembley Stadium, it will mean that the show has surpassed the $1 Million USD mark at the gate, beating out the 2023 Forbidden Door pay-per-view that took place in Toronto, Canada. AEW will be returning to the UK later this year for the 2025 edition of Forbidden Door in London, where Khan will be hoping to set even more records for AEW on an international level.

