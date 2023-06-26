AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Breaks AEW Record With $1.2 Million Gate

AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, was the biggest live gate in the history of AEW.

During the show, Khan announced on Twitter that the event, which was co-promoted with Japan's NJPW promotion, had a gate of $1.2 million, which he claimed was in the top three of the biggest live gates in the history of pro wrestling in Canada.

"Tonight #ForbiddenDoor in Toronto is officially the biggest live gate in @AEW history at about $1.2 million (USD), and it's one of the top 3 biggest live gates in the history of pro wrestling in Canada!" said Tony Khan.

The main event of the show was a dream match in the making for years, as Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada locked horns for the first time, and the former emerged victorious.

Just over 13,500 people were in the Scotiabank Arena for Sunday's show, according to WrestleTix, which was a little higher than last month's Double or Nothing pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, which saw an attendance of 10,550.

AEW seems to be on a roll with regard to ticket sales for their pay-per-views, and their next pay-per-view, All In, is set to break a few records for the promotion. The show, which will emanate from Wembley Stadium in London, England, has already sold over 65,000 tickets and is going to have the highest gate for a pro wrestling show since WrestleMania 32 in 2016. As per recent reports, the show has a gate of around $8.35 million at the moment with two months to go for the show, which will be held on August 27.