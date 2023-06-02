AEW Double Or Nothing Estimated Buys

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view is estimated to have seen a similar buyrate to the company's Revolution pay-per-view from March. Recent estimates from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter hold that the PPV did between 130,000 and 135,000 buys. While this figure lines up with the buyrate for Revolution, it is a sharp decrease from last year's Double or Nothing, which was estimated at 155,000 buys from AEW President Tony Khan.

Also included alongside the estimate of the show's buyrate was a figure on the show's attendance, which sat at 10,550. The show's gate was very close in dollar amount to last year's gate, despite having nearly 5,000 fewer fans in attendance. The closeness in numbers is reportedly the result of higher ticket prices this year.

With CM Punk's AEW return officially confirmed and just a couple of weeks away, it remains to be seen if the former AEW World Champion's presence has a significant effect on PPV sales. His in-ring return took place at the All Out 2021 PPV, which drew the most PPV buys in AEW's history.

AEW's next PPV will be its inter-promotional Forbidden Door event with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Nothing has been revealed yet for the show's card, but some matches have been teased. Some AEW talents are on the card for this Sunday's NJPW Dominion event. Particularly, Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli are set to team up with Shota Umino to challenge Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii for the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship.