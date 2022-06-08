One of the things that AEW has prided itself on over the last few years is year-over-year growth both in their TV ratings and in their PPV buys, with All Out, Full Gear, and Revolution all surpassing the previous year’s buys. Now, AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan has revealed that Double or Nothing is the latest AEW event to show an increase in PPV performance from one year ago.

In an article by News4Jax, Khan revealed that Double or Nothing drew an estimated 155K PPV buys. The number is an increase from Double or Nothing 2021, which reportedly did between 134K and 140K buys. It’s unclear what percentage of the buys were from traditional PPV or streaming.

“It was great to go back to the city where it all began for us,” Khan said of the event. “Three years later we came back and we have kept growing our audience. Every event has had year-over-year growth. We have a great group of wrestlers that have had so many amazing matches. There’s so much more to come.”

The 155K buys would make AEW Double or Nothing 2022 the promotion’s third best selling PPV in history, behind only AEW All Out 2021 (205K) and AEW Revolution 2022 (165K to 173K). In addition to PPV buys, Double or Nothing also drew a $1.1 million gate, the promotion’s first gate of over $1 million. The $1.1 million gross allowed Double or Nothing to join NJPWxROH G1 Supercard and the 81st CMLL Aniversario as the only non-WWE wrestling events in North America to draw a gate over $1 million.

Among the many highlights of Double or Nothing was CM Punk defeating Hangman Page to become the fifth ever AEW World Champion. Days later, Punk suffered a foot injury that will require surgery; an AEW Interim World Champion will be crowned while Punk recovers, with the winner, eventually taking on Punk to crown an Undisputed Champion when the Chicago native is cleared to compete.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]