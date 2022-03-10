The 2022 AEW Revolution pay-per-view looks to be one of the most successful events in company history.

Last Sunday’s Revolution event from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL drew 110,000 pay-per-view buys on Bleacher Report and FITE, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

Depending on how well Revolution did on cable and satellite providers, the pay-per-view could end up with a low of 146,000 buys and a high of 165,000-170,000 buys. This would make Revolution the second-best AEW pay-per-view in terms of buys, only behind the 2021 All out pay-per-view, which drew a reported 205,000 total buys.

Each of AEW’s last five pay-per-view events have brought in over 115,000 buys. Before Revolution, Full Gear 2021 drew 145,000 buys, All Out 2021 drew the 205,000 buys, Double Or Nothing 2021 drew 115,000 buys, and Revolution 2021 drew 135,000 buys.

The Revolution 2020 pay-per-view drew 90,000 buys.

You can click here for our full recap from Revolution.

