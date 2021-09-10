AEW reportedly drew more than 200,000 pay-per-view buys for last Sunday’s All Out event from the NOW Arena near Chicago.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and said All Out brought in “well over” 200,000 buys, which would be a record for the company.

It should be noted that final numbers from pay-per-view providers still have to be calculated and factored in, and that numbers from those linear pay-per-view providers will make the 200,000 number increase significantly.

To compare, you can see a list of other estimated AEW pay-per-view buys below. Revolution 2021 drew an estimated 135,000 buys while Double Or Nothing 2021 drew an estimated 115,000 buys. AEW’s first official pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing 2019, drew an estimated 98,000 buys.

Before revealing the All Out buys on Busted Open, Khan touted the AEW Dynamite viewership for this week. Regarding the pay-per-view buys, he said this is a milestone that no one in the United States has hit in a long time.

“It’s huge and it’s all because of the great fans of AEW, and the great staff of AEW, and our awesome wrestlers,” Khan said of the recent success. “We have worked really hard and I think to finally be able to say that we had the #1 wrestling show on cable for the week, in the entire world of wrestling, is pretty amazing. We’ve been the #1 show now on Wednesday night, and that was one of our biggest goals when we set out, was to win our timeslot, win our night, but certainly this is a big milestone. It’s the biggest audience that we’ve had since our debut, and it really shows how far we’ve come. It shows how big the audience for wrestling is right now, and last week was a great week for us, too. I think we’ve really been doing some great stuff on Friday nights, too.

“So, a lot of big news in AEW. It’s great to be able to tell you guys that our pay-per-view did well over 200,000 buys, which is a big milestone that nobody has hit in this country for a long time. So, it’s a pretty special week for AEW.”

Khan noted that he is very happy about the All Out buys. He thanked AEW fans, CM Punk, and the rest of the roster.

Khan also revealed that he had the All Out card planned for more than one year. The event featured Punk returning to the ring for a win over Darby Allin, Best Friends and Jurassic Express defeating Matt Hardy’s Family Office and TH2 in a ten-man pre-show match, TNT Champion Miro retaining over Eddie Kingston in the opener, Jon Moxley defeating Satoshi Kojima, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker retaining over Kris Statlander, Lucha Bros winning the AEW World Tag Team Titles from The Young Bucks in a Steel Cage match, Ruby Soho debuting to win the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale, Chris Jericho saving his AEW in-ring career by defeating MJF, Paul Wight making his AEW in-ring debut with a win over QT Marshall, plus AEW World Champion Kenny Omega retaining over Christian Cage in the main event, which included a post-match segment where Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson made their surprise debuts for the company. The debuts of Soho, Cole and Danielson had been rumored ahead of time.

Below is audio from Khan’s appearance on Busted Open. Also below is the list of other estimated AEW pay-per-view buys, courtesy of Wrestlenomics:

* All In (pre-AEW) – 45,000 buys

* Double Or Nothing 2019 – 98,000 buys

* All Out 2019 – 88,000 buys

* Full Gear 2019 – 80,000 buys

* Revolution 2020 – 90,000 buys

* Double Or Nothing 2020 – 105,000 buys

* All Out 2020 – 90,000 buys

* Full Gear 2020 – 85,000 buys

* Revolution 2021 – 135,000 buys

* Double Or Nothing 2021 – 115,000 buys