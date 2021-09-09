Wednesday’s live post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 1.319 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 25.98% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.047 million viewers for the All Out go-home show, and is the second-best viewership in the history of the show.

The post-All Out Dynamite drew a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 40.54% from last week’s 0.37 rating. The 0.52 key demographic rating represents around 681,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 40.12% from last week’s 486,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.37 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

It’s interesting to note that Dynamite beat this week’s RAW in key demographic viewers. Dynamite had 681,000 viewers from the 18-49 demo, while RAW had 678,000 from the 18-49 demo.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is the third week in a row that Dynamite has ranked #1.

Dynamite ranked #19 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from last week’s #32 ranking.

Dynamite drew the second-highest audience in show history, and the second-highest key demo rating in show history, both behind the premiere back on October 2, 2019, which drew 1.409 million viewers with a 0.68 key demo rating. This week’s viewership was up 25.98% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 40.54% from last week.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 29.8% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 43.2% from the same week last year. The 2020 episode did not go head-to-head with WWE NXT as NXT aired on a Tuesday that week.

While AEW topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.52 rating, Hannity on FOX News topped the night in viewership with 3.073 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.23 rating in the key demo.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.690 million viewers. Big Brother on CBS took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.90 rating.

This week’s post-All Out Dynamite from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – CM Punk appearing live following his in-ring return, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole making their Dynamite debuts, Tony Schiavone interviewing The Elite (Cole, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks), FTR and Shawn Spears vs. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and John Silver, Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Ruby Soho making her Dynamite debut vs. Jamie Hayter, Dustin Rhodes vs. Malakai Black, and Jon Moxley making his homecoming vs. Minoru Suzuki, which was the main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 14 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 975,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 25 Episode: 1.172 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (CM Punk debut episode)

September 1 Episode: 1.047 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8 Episode: 1.319 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 15 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode