Monday’s live Labor Day edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.849 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.04% from last week’s 1.907 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.958 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.955 million), the second hour drew 1.842 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.936 million) and the final hour drew 1.748 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.830 million).

RAW drew a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 key demographic this week. This is down 3.70% from last week’s 0.54 key demo rating. That 0.52 rating represents 670,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is down 18.88% from the 826,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.64 key demo rating represented from the August 23 post-SummerSlam episode, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #3 for the night in viewership on cable, behind college football on ESPN and the Tucker Carlson Tonight Special on FOX News. This is up from last week’s #16 ranking for the night in viewership.

RAW ranked #2 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 spot. The college football game on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 0.80 key demo rating. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.078 million viewers.

Bachelor In Paradise on ABC drew an average of 3.115 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 2.889 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 3.192 million viewers on NBC, Hell’s Kitchen drew 2.201 million viewers on FOX and CW’s Roswell New Mexico drew 576,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

This week’s RAW viewership and key demo rating both held up pretty well for the holiday. This week’s viewership was down 3.04% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was down 3.70% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 7.2% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 8.3% from the same week in 2020.

Monday’s RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami had a few happenings advertised ahead of time – Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre with the winner facing WWE United States Champion Damian Priest at Extreme Rules, WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie defending against Akira Tozawa,WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title match, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending against Nia Jax, plus the Tag Team Turmoil match, which was the opener and the closer.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 1.823 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 24 Episode: 1.621 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 1.557 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 7 Episode: 1.640 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 1.742 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 1.719 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 28 Episode: 1.570 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 1.609 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome show)

July 19 Episode: 1.923 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode, RAW returns to the road)

July 26 Episode: 1.814 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 1.821 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 1.790 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 1.857 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 23 Episode: 2.067 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-SummerSlam episode)

August 30 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 1.849 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Labor Day episode)

September 13 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode