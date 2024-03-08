AEW's Will Ospreay Discusses His Family And Future Goals

While much of his upcoming AEW commitments will emanate from the United States, Will Ospreay will continue to reside in Essex, England, where his stepson and his girlfriend (and former RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion) Alex Windsor are based. Following his captivating performance against Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution, Ospreay spoke about the importance of family, and the decision to keep their homebase centered across the pond.

"I'm in a position where I'm a parent ... And I can't tell you enough what [Alex] and that kid have done for me, man," Ospreay said at the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum. "I wish I could honestly be so open about how much those two really mean to me. They've gone through a lot for me, and I could not ask them to uproot their life, their school life [to the United States]. If you know my missus and you know her story, it's kind of documented within the UK scene, I don't know if it's documented the world of wrestling, but she's gone through so much. She's a genuine warrior man. No amount of ass pain will ever compare to what that girl's gone through, and still being an incredible mother. I could not have asked for a better partner to go through this whole thing."

In comparison to his previous flights to Japan, Ospreay also pointed out that the travel to the United States isn't as extensive, time and turbulence-wise. And with his headphones blasting Fleetwood Mac, the plane ride can be quite peaceful as well.

Looking ahead at his now full-time AEW schedule, Ospreay also outlined some of the goals he is aiming to accomplish with the company. In addition to delivering more quality matches, Ospreay is keen on winning more world championships and boasting the distinct honor of retiring wrestling veteran Billy Gunn down the line.

