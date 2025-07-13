Kazuchika Okada Defeats Kenny Omega, Becomes First-Ever AEW Unified Champion At All In

Kazuchika Okada defeated Kenny Omega to become the inaugural AEW Unified Champion at All In Texas.

Okada and Omega met in the ring for the fifth singles match of their saga, the first to be staged outside of Japan, and with both entering as the last Continental and International Champions of the promotion respectively. Omega was cornered by his best friend and partner Kota Ibushi, while Okada was accompanied by Omega's fellow arch-nemesis in Don Callis – who also took a post on commentary.

Their bout lasted just over 31 minutes, with Okada's offense clearly with the intent to target the midsection of his opponent and to neutralize him with savagery. He landed a stiff DDT onto the announcer's desk, delivered consistent shots to the gut, and several explosive dropkicks to stunt any and all momentum Omega sought to gain.

There were moments where Omega looked as though he could win, specifically in the closing stretch as Omega delivered cumulative V-Triggers to several near-falls and attempts at the One Winged Angel. Okada hit the Rainmaker lariat, keeping the wrist control for another one, only for Omega to kick him away and deliver a ripcord V-Trigger followed by an avalanche Dragon Suplex for a near-fall. Okada hit a Tombstone Piledriver, followed by another Rainmaker for the near-fall.

Rocky Romero ran down to the ring to interfere before being wiped out by Ibushi, but Callis got involved on the other side for Okada to take advantage. He went for another Rainmaker, only to get reversed and caught with the One Winged Angel for what appeared to be the finish; Callis pulled Bryce Remsburg from the ring, preventing the referee from making the count.

Omega called for another official, arriving in the form of Aubrey Edwards, and Omega went for another One Winged Angel. Okada avoided it once more, going for the Rainmaker after an exchange only to get rolled up, kicking out and hitting the Rainmaker for the final winning pinfall.