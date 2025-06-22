Kota Ibushi Returns To AEW, Trades Blows With DCF Member Kazuchika Okada On Collision

Just days after defeating Mark Briscoe at "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico," Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada appeared on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" with his eyes fixed on a future with the Don Callis Family. Okada, however, was met with a figure from the past, as Kota Ibushi returned to AEW programming, with his eyes set on the man who hospitalized his former tag partner, International Champion Kenny Omega.

Okada's Saturday segment began with a recap of Okada's gruesome attack on Omega, which marked Okada's initial alignment with Callis. Callis taunted the bedridden Omega, and pointed out how the International Champion was "alone" after burning his bridges with The Young Bucks and Callis' own stable.

Briscoe appeared shortly after to silence Callis, and noted that Omega still had a friend in him. Briscoe continued, and claimed that he was not Omega's only friend. Don Callis' initial confusion turned into shocked horror as Ibushi's theme rang out through Washington, with the Japanese talent appearing on the entrance ramp alongside Briscoe.

Both Briscoe and Ibushi confronted the Don Callis Family, and Ibushi made short work of Josh Alexander with a kick to the neck. As Alexander rolled out of the ring, Okada, who had briefly retreated from the ring upon Ibushi's return, re-entered the ring with trepidation. The two men stared each other down before Okada struck Ibushi, leading to a back and forth exchange of forearm strikes. Ibushi stood tall at the end of their exchange, sending Okada to the outside with a series of kicks.

While he is most known for his work in NJPW, Ibushi is no stranger to AEW or the Don Callis Family. Ibushi's last appeared on AEW programming in 2023, when he joined forces with Paul Wight, Chris Jericho, and Omega himself to defeat Brian Cage and the Don Callis Family in a Street Fight.