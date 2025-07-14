WWE Evolution 2025: Biggest Winners And Losers

It is a tired saying in wrestling, but a rising tide really does lift all ships. Nowhere is that more apparent than Evolution.

WWE PLEs have been sparse affairs as of late, often including no more than 5 matches, spaced out over a long show. Evolution had seven matches crammed into an economical, concise package, and the women's division looks like a million dollars because of it. The show went at a brisk clip for any show, but by the standards of WWE in 2025, it was an action-packed spectacle. The women showed up prepared to impress, and WWE gave them ample opportunity throughout the card.

From the opening triple threat to the show closing match (that technically became a triple threat thanks to Naomi cashing in), the women outdid the men by every metric. The previous night's Saturday Night's Main Event looked sluggish, and AEW All In 2025 looked like a bloated affair, but Evolution 2025 was just right. Essentially, a Goldilocks show. The kind that made wrestling fans sing the Jim O'Rourke tune, "Women of the world take over because if you don't the world will come to an end, and it won't take long."

I'm conflicted because I desperately hope that WWE doesn't wait 7 years to do another one of these shows, but I also think that holding everyone back like a coiled spring for almost a decade led to some truly inspired performances.