WWE Evolution 2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

There has been a lot of criticism towards WWE for how they handled the build-up to Sunday's Evolution II event, ranging from justifiable digs at certain title storyline setups to full-blown conspiracy theories about deliberate sabotage done in order to discourage future all-women's premium live event attempts. Whether or not the latter is definitely true, it certainly felt that way when WWE's typically top-of-the-line production and broadcasts team uncharacteristically fumbled more than once, coincidentally during the one night of the year that WWE's women get all to themselves.

Wade Barrett called Fatal Influence "Fatal Attraction," and rightfully got chewed out for it by Fallon Henley. It's clear the Fatal Influence takes heavy inspiration from the former Toxic Attraction stable, but it is still its own faction. There is nothing more dismissive than getting those two stables mixed up when Fatal Influence is struggling to seem legitimate in the highly competitive world of "NXT." It's like Barrett didn't care enough to watch his language.

Maybe we give Barrett some leeway — sure, he's been on commentary for five years at this point, but he's still a newbie compared to Cole. Barrett might get some leeway, but Cole does not. Candice LeRae has been on the main roster for a while now, and while she hasn't had that many chances at exposure, she was Nia Jax's associate for a whole feud with Tiffany Stratton. She's been around. It's a stupid mistake to call her Candice Michelle when Michelle hasn't been on WWE programming in almost twenty years. Cole, you're supposed to be a professional. Calling names, finishers, moves — its all your job. The only reason someone of Cole's experience would make mistakes as dumb as this is if he wasn't paying attention — if he didn't care.

The gross mischaracterization of Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY's feud and main event (match of the weekend contender) was the nail in the coffin for me. While Ripley participated in some heel behavior towards the end of the match, Ripley and SKY kept things mostly respectful in the ring. That was the whole point of their feud. They don't hate each other; this was a match to see if Ripley could beat SKY. So, the fact that commentary was acting like Ripley wanted to rip SKY's head off — before the heel behavior, mind you — was so weird. It's like they didn't pay attention to the match itself, when Ripley said, to SKY's face, that she respected her. It's like they don't care!

I know they just had Saturday Night's Main Event before, but I do not want to hear any sympathy for Cole and Barrett when, in the former's case, they have called two-night WrestleManias just fine before. Cole and Barrett's constant slip-ups were apathetic and disrespectful. I don't know how you somehow have your act together for an NBC, Peacock-exclusive "television special," but constantly mess up on a premium live event. Tell me you didn't care about Evolution without telling me you didn't care about Evolution.

Written by Angeline Phu