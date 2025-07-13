Ex-WWE Star Kelly Kelly Says She Turned Down Invite 'To Sit In The Crowd' At Evolution

The Evolution PLE is expected to feature appearances by several former WWE stars, however, one star who has confirmed she will not be part of the show is Kelly Kelly.

Sunday's Evolution show could see the return of some stars of the past, brushing shoulders alongside the current crop of wrestlers. Kelly Kelly, who was a part of WWE in the late 2000s, revealed on X that she was invited by WWE to be in the crowd for the show, a role which she disclosed she has rejected.

"Thank you love 🥹,I was So honored to be invited to Evolution II, to sit in the crowd it just didn't feel like the right way to come back. I'll always be proud to have been part of the first, my heart is with every woman in that ring tomorrow. I'll be back when the time's right❤️," she said.

Kelly Kelly hasn't featured in a WWE ring since the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match, where she entered at #4 and was eliminated by Sasha Banks, lasting just over a minute. She took part in the first Evolution PLE as one of the competitors in the 20-Woman Battle Royal, which was won by Nia Jax. This year's show will also have a battle royal, which will include Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer, and Ivy Nile in the main roster, while NXT's Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, and Kelani Jordan are a few from the developmental brand who will be in the match.

Kelly Kelly recently expressed her interest in getting back to the ring and is keen on a part-time role as a WWE star. She reportedly signed a Legends deal earlier this year, meaning she is still associated with WWE in some capacity, which could potentially facilitate a return to the ring.