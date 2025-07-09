Half-A-Dozen NXT Women Announced For WWE Evolution 2 Battle Royal

Evolution II is fast-approaching, and the "WWE NXT" women's division — a women's division referred to by some as show's strongest point — is gearing up for WWE's second all-women's premium live event. Ava took to the main event of Tuesday's episode of "NXT" to name "NXT's" representatives for Sunday's Number One Contenders Battle Royal, but what was originally an Evolution summit quickly devolved into an all-out brawl to end the show.

Ava began the segment by acknowledging Evolution's historic nature, before praising the "NXT" women's roster as "the most stacked and the deepest women's division in the world." She then announced the "NXT" Superstars expected to compete in Evolution II's upcoming Battle Royal. Jaida Parker led the list, followed by Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Lash Legend, and Izzi Dame. Tatum Paxley was the final entrant on Ava's Battle Royal roster.

Shortly after Ava's announcement, Fatal Influence appeared. "NXT" Women's Champion Jacey Jane attempted to hijack the segment, but was interrupted by her Evolution opponent Jordynne Grace and recently-announced Battle Royal participant and Atlanta native Lash Legend. The segment's star power only rose when Stephanie Vaquer returned to "NXT." Vaquer spoke briefly, endorsing Grace while staking her own claim on a Battle Royal victory.

Superstars continued to appear, with Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, and Parker all taking to the microphone. Ivy Nile, Zelina Vega, Giulia, and Candice LeRae were also spotted. Ava's summit turned into a full-out brawl when Parker stormed the ring, and the segment ended with utter chaos in the ring as Dame and Paxley watched from the entrance ramp, thoroughly entertained.

Parker, Vice, Jordan, Legend, and Dame are now set to join Nikki Bella and other main roster Superstars in Evolution's Battle Royal, with an opportunity for an unspecified "women's title" at Clash in Paris set for the match's winner.