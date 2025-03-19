WWE Announces Tour Of Ireland, UK Ahead Of Clash In Paris

For the past two years, Europe has been a hotbed for wrestling in late August. AEW has been around the most, holding All In at London's Wembley Stadium for two consecutive years, but WWE got into the action last year, holding Bash in Berlin in Germany. This year will feature more of the same, with AEW and New Japan set to hold Forbidden Door in London on August 24, right smack in the middle of WWE's second major European tour of the year.

In a press release unveiled on Wednesday, WWE announced a 10 day Road to Clash in Paris tour of Europe in late August and early September, set to lead into, and immediately follow, WWE's Clash in Paris PLE on August 31. The tour kicks off with "WWE SmackDown" on August 22 in Dublin, Ireland, and continue with live events in Liverpool and Newcastle, England on August 23 and 24, the latter event taking place the same day as Forbidden Door.

From there, WWE will hold two TV events on August 25 and August 29, with "Raw" being held in Birmingham, England, and while "SmackDown" will take place in Lyon, France, the site of last year's Backlash PLE. Other live events will take place on August 26, 27, and 28 in Manchester, Leeds, and Cardiff. Following Clash in Paris, the tour will conclude with one last taping of "Raw," also being held in Paris' La Défense Arena.

This news comes while WWE is currently touring Europe as part of their Road to WrestleMania, which kicked off Sunday in Hannover, Germany. The tour is set to resume Friday when "SmackDown" airs out of Bologna, Italy, the second TV taping held so far during the tour after "Raw" aired from Brussel, Belgium on Monday.