WWE NXT Results 7/8 - NXT Tag Team Title On The Line, Ricky Saints Vs. Vanity Project In A Gauntlet Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on July 8, 2025, coming to you from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger will be putting the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time on "NXT" television since retaining against Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura on the April 29 edition of "NXT" as they defend against Shawn Spears and Niko Vance of The Culling. Along with Briggs, Walker and Ledger currently hold a win over Spears, Vance, and their former stablemate Brooks Jensen in a Six Man Tag Team Match at "NXT" Battleground on May 25.

Ricky Saints will be colliding with Vanity Project's Ricky Smokes, Brad Baylor, and reigning WWE Evolve Champion Jackson Drake in a Gauntlet Match. Saints agreed to take part in tonight's match on the condition that should he be the victor, he would be granted the rematch he's been after for the North American Champion against his longtime rival and the man who dethroned him on the May 27 edition of "NXT", Ethan Page.

Myles Borne secured the right to leave No Quarter Catch Crew when he defeated leader Charlie Dempsey in a British Rounds Match on the June 3 edition of "NXT". Tonight, Tavion Heights looks to do the same as he goes one-on-one with Dempsey in the hopes of defeating him and no longer being a member of the group. Elsewhere, TNA stars Joe Hendry and Mike Santana will be joining forces to take on Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe of High Ryze after Santana helped Hendry score a win over DuPont and Igwe's stablemate Wes Lee and evened the odds against the three men in singles competition.

Additionally, "NXT" General Manager Ava is set to announce more entrants into the Evolution Battle Royal at WWE Evolution this coming Sunday. Not only will a title match be awaiting the winner of the Battle Royal depending on the brand that they belong to, but they will also join the likes of WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella, former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer, and American Made member Ivy Nile who have already declared themselves as entrants.