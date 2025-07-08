Nikki Bella Enters WWE Evolution Battle Royal After Liv Morgan Injury Derails Plans

Just moments after reports came out regarding Nikki Bella's status for Evolution II, the WWE Hall of Famer appeared to make things crystal clear for fans. Come Sunday, Bella will be present at Evolution II in the Number One Contender's Battle Royal, and she is seeking to prove to the WWE Universe that she has still got it.

Bella appeared via video package on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" to declare herself for Evolution II's Battle Royal. Bella briefly mentioned her altercation with Morgan that spoiled her initial June 9 return to WWE programming, and cites Morgan's attack as an incendiary force that motivated her to take part in Evolution's upcoming Battle Royale. Bella declared a desire for "one more moment" to prove what she was capable of. She acknowledged the caliber of performers set for the Battle Royale as clips of several female Superstars flashed on the screen. Bella continued, and staked her claim on the victor's promised title match at WWE's upcoming Clash in Paris event.

"I want that title opportunity, and I want to prove that you don't fear the challenges that get put in front of you," Bella said. "That you don't run from your past: you face it, you learn from it, and you build a future that no one can ever take from you."

Bella closed her declaration by stating her desire to make history at Evolution, and to prove to the WWE Universe why she is "fearless."

Bella's recent return to WWE has been plagued with setbacks. Bella was poised to take on The Judgement Day's Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez with her sister, Brie Bella, in tag team action in Atlanta, but Morgan's subsequent shoulder injury scrapped the veteran's plans for Evolution II. As of writing, Bella, Ivy Nile, and Stephanie Vaquer are among the confirmed names for Sunday's Battle Royale.