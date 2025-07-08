Backstage Update On Plans For Nikki Bella At WWE Evolution

Nikki Bella made a brief return to WWE programming with her appearance on the June 9 episode of "WWE Raw," but a shoulder injury from her prospective feud partner Liv Morgan has the WWE Hall of Famer suddenly off of television. It seems, however, that there is little that can stop the "Fearless" Bella twin from making her way back to the ring, as Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Bella is still expected to appear at WWE's upcoming Evolution II premium live event.

While Bella has been considered to be "back" and expected for Evolution II, she still remains without a weekly television angle heading into the event, which is currently slated for Sunday, July 13 — less than a week away. Bella and Morgan were set to feud heading into Evolution II, and Bella was present backstage on the June 23 episode of "WWE Raw" with plans to interfere in Morgan's match with Kairi Sane. However, the beginning of that match saw Morgan sustain a major shoulder injury, and those plans were scrapped on the fly.

According to Meltzer, the original plan was for Bella and her twin sister, Brie, to take on Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in tag team action in Atlanta, though whether the match would have been for Morgan and Rodriguez's WWE Women's Tag Team Championships is unclear. Now, with no angle, the WWE Hall of Famer must scramble to find her place on the Evolution card in the upcoming go-home episodes of "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." One potential place for the historic Divas' champion in Atlanta's card could be in event's Number One Contender's Battle Royale, which would grant the winner an opportunity for an unspecified "women's title."

While Bella has yet to reappear on WWE programming since Morgan's injury, she did join other WWE Superstars during their recent Fanatics Fest 2025 appearances.