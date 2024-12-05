Bully Ray Lays Out Why The WWE NXT Women's Division Is Carrying The Show

Given that he had a brief run with "NXT" towards the end of October, coinciding with the brand's show at the famed ECW Arena, Bully Ray got a good look at what was working and what wasn't. For the most part, the two-time Hall of Famer believes that everything in "NXT" is running smoothly. But there is one aspect of the show that he thinks is head and shoulders above the rest; the "NXT" Women's Division.

Reviewing "NXT" on "Busted Open After Dark," Bully decided this was the time to plant his flag on how great the women's division had been. After praising a segment from Tuesday night involving all the Women's Iron Survivor competitors, and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, the former WWE, TNA, ECW, and Ring of Honor made his declaration, and cited the new talent added to the Women's Division as his proof.

"Here's what I can tell you for sure; the women's division in 'NXT' has been absolutely killing it," Bully said. "Stepping up to the plate. Might I even say carrying the brand? I think everybody is doing a great job in their spots, but the women's division is really standing out. The...additions of Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Zaria...adding so much to this division. Each one of them [is] as strong as the next."

The "NXT" women will have the chance to prove Bully correct again at NXT Deadline this weekend, when the aforementioned Vaquer, Giulia, and Zaria will take part in the Iron Survivor Finals, along with Sol Ruca and Wren Sinclair, who ended Tuesday's segment holding up Perez's title. The winner of the match will receive an NXT Women's Title shot against Perez, and won't have to wait long, as the match will take place at New Year's Evil on January 2.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription