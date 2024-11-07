The Dudley Boyz Reunite In Philadelphia On WWE NXT, Help Trick Williams Get The Tables

NXT Champion Trick Williams took the pin in his tag team match alongside ECW original and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley in their tag team match against Ridge Holland and former champion Ethan Page on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday, but the champion got some extra help after the match. The Dudley Boyz other half, D-Von Dudley appeared after the match, to help his "brother" and Williams get a table into the ring.

Advertisement

After Holland pinned Williams, Bubba Ray came to the champion's aid. He held Page in place as Williams went to the top to hit a "Wassup?" on the former champion. Williams looked for a table underneath the ring, but couldn't find it. The Dudley Boyz music hit once again, and D-Von made his way to the ring with a table in hand. Bubba Ray and Williams set it up in the middle of the ring, then send Page crashing through it with a double chokeslam as D-Von looked on with pride.