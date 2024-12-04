WWE NXT Live Coverage 12/3 - NXT Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Battle Royal, Iron Survivor Last Chance Qualifiers

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on December 3, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Nathan Frazer and Axiom will find out who will be challenging them for their NXT Tag Team Championship at "NXT" Deadline when Out The Mud, Gallus, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont, No Quarter Catch Crew, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, and The Family will be among those competing in a Number One Contenders Battle Royal. The six teams competing in tonight's match have been involved in a series of ringside, backstage, and parking lot brawls over the course of the past few weeks as the result of all wanting to receive a title shot.

Speaking of Axiom, he will be colliding with Cedric Alexander, Eddy Thorpe, and Lexis King in a Last Chance Qualifier for the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge this coming Saturday, while Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, Cora Jade, and Wren Sinclair square off against one another in another Last Chance Qualifier for the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. The aforementioned Frazer, Wes Lee, Ethan Page, and Je'Von Evans have already secured their spots in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge, as have Giulia, Zaria, Sol Ruca, and Stephanie Vaquer in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge by defeating the competitors in tonight's Last Chance Qualifiers over the course of the last several weeks.

Ridge Holland will be challenging Trick Williams for the NXT Championship in Minneapolis, Minnesota, having defeated Andre Chase in a Number One Contenders Match on the November 19 episode of "NXT" to both secure his title shot and put an end to Chase U. Before Williams and Holland compete against one another, however, they will be meeting with Eric Bischoff after he appeared on the Titan Tron during last week's edition of "NXT" in the midst of a confrontation between them. Additionally, X-Pac is set to appear on tonight's show after revealing on his X page last week that he would be at the Performance Center.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Jaida Parker makes her way out to the ring. Kelani Jordan, Cora Jade, and Wren Sinclair follow.