WWE NXT Live Coverage 12/3 - NXT Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Battle Royal, Iron Survivor Last Chance Qualifiers
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on December 3, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
Nathan Frazer and Axiom will find out who will be challenging them for their NXT Tag Team Championship at "NXT" Deadline when Out The Mud, Gallus, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont, No Quarter Catch Crew, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, and The Family will be among those competing in a Number One Contenders Battle Royal. The six teams competing in tonight's match have been involved in a series of ringside, backstage, and parking lot brawls over the course of the past few weeks as the result of all wanting to receive a title shot.
Speaking of Axiom, he will be colliding with Cedric Alexander, Eddy Thorpe, and Lexis King in a Last Chance Qualifier for the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge this coming Saturday, while Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, Cora Jade, and Wren Sinclair square off against one another in another Last Chance Qualifier for the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. The aforementioned Frazer, Wes Lee, Ethan Page, and Je'Von Evans have already secured their spots in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge, as have Giulia, Zaria, Sol Ruca, and Stephanie Vaquer in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge by defeating the competitors in tonight's Last Chance Qualifiers over the course of the last several weeks.
Ridge Holland will be challenging Trick Williams for the NXT Championship in Minneapolis, Minnesota, having defeated Andre Chase in a Number One Contenders Match on the November 19 episode of "NXT" to both secure his title shot and put an end to Chase U. Before Williams and Holland compete against one another, however, they will be meeting with Eric Bischoff after he appeared on the Titan Tron during last week's edition of "NXT" in the midst of a confrontation between them. Additionally, X-Pac is set to appear on tonight's show after revealing on his X page last week that he would be at the Performance Center.
We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as Jaida Parker makes her way out to the ring. Kelani Jordan, Cora Jade, and Wren Sinclair follow.
Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Cora Jade vs. Wren Sinclair (w/ Charlie Dempsey) in a Last Chance Qualifier Match for the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge
The bell rings and Jade brawls with Sinclair as Parker and Jordan go at it. Sinclair and Jordan pin Jade and Parker, but the two women kick out. Jordan dumps Jade out of the ring, then levels Parker with an arm drag and connects with a missile dropkick on her and Sinclair. Jordan then runs the ropes and looks to fly, but Jade trips her and sends her crashing into the ring apron and barricade face first.
Jordan lands a crossbody off the top on Parker, but Parker catches her. Jade connects with a missile dropkick on Parker and Jordan, then jams her knee into Sinclair's throat. Parker stacks Jade and Sinclair on top of each other, then delivers a double Hip Attack to the both of them.
