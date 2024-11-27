D-Generation X Member Says He'll Be Visiting WWE NXT

D-Generation X was one of the most popular stables in WWE history, and decades after their peak, they continue to be appreciated by fans both new and old. With both Triple H and Shawn Michaels in major creative roles in WWE today, it's only natural that WWE continues to reference DX and even bring in former members for segments, and it seems like the latest such nostalgic appearance is set. On X, Sean Waltman (X-Pac) directly addressed HBK. "Hey [Shawn Michaels], Next week's "NXT" show looks too good to miss. I'm coming to Orlando to watch it live!" Waltman posted.

Hey @ShawnMichaels,

Next week's nXt show looks too good to miss. I'm coming to Orlando to watch it live! — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) November 27, 2024

Last night's "WWE NXT" notably featured an appearance by Eric Bischoff, who Waltman also has a lot of history with, having worked under Bischoff in WCW, as well as appeared alongside him onscreen as a member of the NWO. Bischoff will be the acting General Manager next week, and considering that it'll be the last episode ahead of "NXT's" next Premium Live Event, Deadline, HBK will likely pull out all the stops to build momentum going into the show. Waltman last competed in 2022, suffering a defeat to Joey Janela during GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 6 Part 1, so it remains to be seen if fans will witness the WWE Hall of Famer get physical with anyone.

Earlier this year, Waltman looked back at his time spent in WCW, where he recalled how the creative process worked for him and the rest of the NWO contingent. Contrary to most stars speaking about the company in hindsight, he chose to focus on the positives, even if things ultimately went south.