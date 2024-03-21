Sean Waltman, WWE's X-Pac, Looks Back On Time Working In WCW

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman is best known for his runs in D-Generation X and the New World Order, but his run with the latter faction in WCW is usually perceived as a less enjoyable time for WWE Hall of Famer. In a recent appearance on "For The Love of Wrestling," he recalled his time with WCW and revealed whether he actually enjoyed his tenure with the promotion.

"It was just crazy because it wasn't as organized, but a lot of times that wasn't necessarily a bad thing... At least for us, because it was just fun and kind of chaotic... We'd end up going out –- don't get me wrong, it was frustrating, but 'cause there was a lot of great talent there, we'd all just go out and still end up with great shows somehow. Yeah, it just worked. Like even though sometimes they shouldn't have, they ended up working."

Despite his experience, Waltman claimed he loved WCW until things became bad, but he had no interest in complaining about his unhappier memories there. He also looked back at his transformation into Syxx after leaving WWE for WCW, noting that he has fond memories of the experience.

"I went from being 1-2-3 Kid, who a lot of people knew, then I go become part of the nWo and it just was a whole different thing. Everybody knew who you were. I was blown away by it."

