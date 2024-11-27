Former Raw GM Eric Bischoff Set For Next Week's WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff confirmed he would be live and in-person at next week's "WWE NXT," appearing during Tuesday night's show to address NXT Champion Trick Williams and Ridge Holland. It had been reported prior to the show that he had a video segment penciled in though it wasn't known what he would exactly be up to. But it would soon be made clear that he had the NXT Championship picture in mind.

Holland defeated Andre Chase last week to secure the number one contendership – as well as ending Chase University – and emerged to interrupt Williams' promo, during which he had said Holland winning the title would spell the end of the brand. Holland said that Williams was right, but he didn't care about that or the fact that controversy followed him wherever he went. It was then that Bischoff appeared via satellite on the Titan Tron, saying that he wanted to get a closer look at the pair and will be doing so next week, confirming his first appearance with the company since May last year.

Tuesday will not be Bischoff's only appearance in wrestling scheduled for December, with the former "WWE Raw" General Manager also due to take "creative control" for a one-shot MLW appearance next Thursday; he said he will be donating the entire paycheck for that event to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the military and first responders who gave their lives for the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

