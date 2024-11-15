Eric Bischoff Says He's Donating Entire MLW One Shot Paycheck To Charitable Foundation

On December 5, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff will take over creative control for MLW's One Shot event in New York City, and in a recent interview with "Fox Sports," Bischoff revealed that he'll be donating his entire paycheck to charity. The former WCW executive has chosen to donate his earnings to the Tunnel to Towers foundation, which is a non-profit organization that honors the lives of those in the military and first responders, as well as firefighter Stephen Siller, who sacrificed his own life for others during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

"One of the things I told (MLW founder Court Bauer) right away was this isn't about the money," Bischoff said. "He started to negotiate my fee and I really wasn't interested in negotiating it, I just said whatever it is, I'm going to donate it to Tunnel to Towers. So, it doesn't matter, and I don't want to negotiate it. I just want whatever it is to be donated because I'm not doing this for the money. I'm doing it for the fun."

Earlier this week, Bischoff revealed that former WWE stars Matt Riddle and Donovan Dijak will be the first match-up on the One Shot card. CMLL star Mistico will also defend the MLW World Middleweight Title against Trevor Lee, formally known as Cameron Grimes in WWE.

