Eric Bischoff Books Two Former WWE Stars For First Match On NYC MLW Show He Controls

Earlier this month, MLW announced that WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff would be the Executive Producer and have full creative control for their upcoming One Shot event, which will be staged live in New York City on December 5. Yesterday afternoon, Bischoff confirmed the first match for the show, pitting two former WWE stars against one another, as Matt Riddle will go one-on-one with Donovan Dijak.

Advertisement

"BREAKING NEWS: @EBischoff's first move as Executive Producer for #MLWOneShot is a HUGE one! @SuperKingofBros vs @DijakFYE. Thursday, Dec. 5. New York. http://MLWNYC.com (on sale now!)" Riddle and Dijak have plenty of experience working together, as they competed in several matches together on the indie scene throughout 2016 and 2017 before joining WWE. Despite never going one-on-one on any televised events in "WWE NXT," Riddle and Dijak wrestled each other on ten occasions on the developmental brand's house show circuit.

Advertisement

Since leaving WWE, both men have secured gold around their waist, with Dijak becoming the Ryse Grand Champion this past July, and Riddle capturing both the NJPW World Television Championship and the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship throughout this year. Bischoff has also commented on the possibility of reprising his "evil GM" role that became one of the most popular WCW characters in the late '90s, explaining that he has little interest in revisiting the character, and promises to remain respectful at the event.