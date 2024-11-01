MLW Gives WWE Hall Of Famer 'Creative Control' For Upcoming Show

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has often had many criticisms of the creative direction of both WWE and AEW and now Major League Wrestling and Golden Globe Winner Paul Walter Hauser is allowing him to put his money where his mouth is.

Hauser recently appeared on "Wise Choices," where he called MLW president Court Bauer during a conversation with Bischoff, much to Bischoff's delight. Bauer admitted to listening to the podcast while working out during the conversation. Bauer agreed to give Eric Bischoff total creative control for a single night at MLW One Shot on December 5 in Queens, NY, as confirmed by the company's X (formerly Twitter) account.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS! 🚨 Major League Wrestling grants best-in-class wrestling executive @EBischoff TOTAL creative control for an exclusive night of #MLW presented live on YouTube! #MLWOneShot Dec. 5 | NYC 🗽 | 🎟 https://t.co/BTyTHwZXeV pic.twitter.com/uYaMhiViag — MLW (@MLW) October 31, 2024

"This could be cool man," Hauser said.

No matches have been announced for MLW One Shot, as the company is still building to its Lucha Apocalypto event on November 9, which will be a co-promotion with CMLL. There will also be a taping of MLW's television show on that day, with both events set to take place in Cicero, IL.

Bischoff has not worked on the creative end of a wrestling promotion since 2019, when he was brought back to WWE to lead production for "WWE SmackDown," while Paul Heyman handled "WWE Raw." The tenure was short-lived and Bruce Prichard replaced Bischoff just a handful of months into his time there.

Now an independent wrestler as well as an actor, Hauser has appeared on both WWE and AEW programming, with his AEW appearances centering on Jeff Jarrett's theft of Hauser's Golden Globe Award.