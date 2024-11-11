WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Won't Reprise 'Evil GM' Role In MLW

Eric Bischoff, will serve as the eyes, ears, and brains of creative control for MLW One-Shot on Thursday, December 5, in Queens, New York. Although many attending in-person or watching the event from home would like to see the WWE Hall of Famer revisit his old conniving and devious general manager practices that ruled the WCW airwaves decades ago, "The King of Controversy" promises to be civil with no malicious intent.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It's going to be an absolute blast," Bischoff said enthusiastically on his "83 Weeks" podcast. "It's just for fun, folks; it's just one night. It's a chance to go in there and leave my fingerprints on the physical product. I'm not just going in to do the general, you know, evil general manager thing anymore... This is a chance to get involved with production...So, it's good. I can't wait."

Bischoff last worked on WWE creative in 2019. His backstage persona would give way to returning to television monetarily on AEW in 2020, the first time he was featured on TNT in over 20 years, as a moderator for a debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. He made two more guest appearances for the company after. Bischoff mentioned that what he's looking forward to the most in three weeks is to return to the creative room and collaborate on where they can take this show while staying within the confines of what MLW has already built. One-Shot will be available to watch on YouTube for free.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.