WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Addresses 'Creative Control' At MLW One Shot

He's back and better than ever. That's right — former Executive Vice President of WCW, Eric Bischoff, will have complete creative control at Major League Wrestling's next live event, One-Shot, on Thursday, December 5, in Queens, New York. The announcement came during a recent interview with Golden Globe winner and independent wrestler Paul Walter Hauser, on Bischoff's "Wise Choices" podcast. For the first time since 2019, Bischoff will be the brains behind the matches, interviews, and backstage shenanigans that may occur on this particular night. Bischoff is prepared to stay within what he calls the guard rails of what MLW has built so far, but he wants to add new inventions that only he knows how to do.

"It's not going to be a hostile takeover kind of thing...I know what direction we're going," Bischoff teased on his "83 Weeks" podcast. "Taking whatever stories they have and applying my own presentation to it...Hopefully, at the end of it, people go, 'Okay, wow. That was different than what we normally see.' If I could make people think, 'Wow, that was really different, and I kind of liked it,' that's a home run for me."

As of this report, no matches have been confirmed so far. However, MLW favorites such as the World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima, Matt Riddle, KENTA, CONTRA Unit, Místico, Minoru Suzuki, and the Women's Featherweight Champion, Janai Kai, are scheduled to appear. MLW One-Shot will presented live for free on YouTube. Bischoff last worked on WWE creative in 2019, and he's excited to return to the wrestling business in a backstage capacity.

