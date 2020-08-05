On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho had a debate with Orange Cassidy. Jericho teased a special guest moderator for the segment and it was none other than Eric Bischoff. Bischoff asked questions from a table on the stage while Jericho and Cassidy answered questions in the ring.

This was the first time Bischoff has appeared on Dynamite, and the first time in over 20 years since he's appeared on TNT. The two wrestlers answered five questions and at the end of it, Bischoff declared Cassidy was the winner. Jericho and Jake Hager attacked Cassidy after the debate with Jericho knocking him out with the judas effect.

On next week's show, Jericho and Cassidy will meet in the ring for their rematch. Jericho won their first match at AEW Fight for the Fallen.

"People laugh at you behind your back. You're a joke, critics, historians, experts, they laugh at everything you do - and so do I" - @IAmJericho.



