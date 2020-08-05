Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.



* Chris Jericho challenges Orange Cassidy to a debate with a special guest moderator

* Matt Cardona and AEW TNT Champion Cody vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver

* Update on MJF's campaign

* Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and FTR vs. The Dark Order

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Darby Allin (AEW World Championship)

* Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Big Swole vs. An opponent of Britt Baker's choosing