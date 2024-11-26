Spoiler: WWE Hall Of Famer Set For NXT Appearance

The road to "WWE NXT" Deadline continues with tonight's episode for "NXT," which is set to feature two title matches and two more Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers. In addition, a WWE Hall of Famer will reportedly make a resurgence to WWE television.

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, former "WWE Raw" General Manager Eric Biscoff is also penciled into the "NXT" lineup, specifically for a video appearance. As of now, there is no word on the circumstances surrounding the respective video. Nevertheless, it would mark Bischoff's first WWE appearance since night two of the 2023 WWE Draft, in which he and fellow Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam announced the fourth-round draft picks. Prior to that, Bischoff was seen in a backstage segment on the January 21, 2022 episode of "SmackDown" alongside Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville.

Elsewhere on "NXT," two more spots in the Iron Survivor Challenges will be filled when former NXT Champion Ethan Page and current NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom battle in a men's qualifier, while recent-signee Giulia and former NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan square off in another women's Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match. Current NXT Women's North American Champion Fallon Henley will also be in action as she defends her title against Tatum Paxley. Meanwhile, Shawn Spears will challenge Tony D'Angelo for the NXT North American Championship.

Advertisement

Beyond "NXT," Bischoff is expected to take full creative control of Major League Wresting's One Shot event on December 5. So far, four matches have been booked for this event, including a faceoff between former WWE stars Matt Riddle and Donovan Dijak.