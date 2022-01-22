Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* The build for Royal Rumble continues

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi in a Championship Contender’s Match

* Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss

* Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns continue their feud for Royal Rumble

* The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) will acknowledge and celebrate Reigns’ record-breaking title reign

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]