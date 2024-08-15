Former WWE Star Kelly Kelly Explains Her Dream To Return To The Ring

Though her full-time in ring career with WWE ended after she was released in 2012, Kelly Kelly has continued to appear every now and then over the years. Since 2018, the former WWE Divas Champion has found herself as a frequent Battle Royal participant, competing in the 20 women battle royal at WWE's all women's PPV Evolution in 2018, as well as the 2018, 2020, and 2022 Women's Royal Rumble matches. But having now become a mother, Kelly is now thinking about doing a bit more.

In an interview with "WrestlingNewsCo," Kelly was complimentary towards current WWE Chief Content Officer, and expressed a desire to work with him as a wrestler. She further stated her desired return to the ring was largely fueled by the birth of her twins and her wanting them to see her wrestle, though she noted it would likely be on a limited schedule as opposed to returning to the road.

"I definitely don't think I could do full-time, especially with the twins, and then I talk about wanting one more baby, so I don't know," Kelly said. "But I would definitely come back part-time. My dream is for my twins to watch me in the ring one day. It was cool, I was sitting here, we were watching Summerslam, and the twins were watching it. They were like, eyes locked in, watching. I was like 'Oh my god, wait until they're old enough to see their mom doing that and watching their mom.' I'm just so excited for them to get old enough where they'll really get it. But seeing how excited they were watching it, I was like, oh my gosh, this is cool."

