Backstage Report Claims WWE Signed Former Divas & 24/7 Champ To Legends Deal

Since the start of the year, WWE has been moving quickly to secure some former big time names to WWE Legends contracts. The first was Demolition back in February, with some even wondering if it could be leading to a WWE Hall of Fame induction for the iconic duo. Then in March, WWE Hall of Famer and "The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry inked a legend's deal, officially bringing him back into the WWE fold.

Now, it appears a former WWE Divas Champion has done the same. Fightful Select reports that Kelly Kelly is now believed to be under a Legend's contract. No word was provided upon when Kelly and WWE came to terms, and the former WWE star has yet to comment on the reports.

Signed by WWE at 19 years old, Kelly debuted on the ECW brand as the onscreen girlfriend of Mike Knox. Initially appearing in a non-wrestling role, she would make her in-ring debut in August 2006, teaming with Knox and Test to take on Sandman, Tommy Dreamer, and Torrie Wilson in a losing effort. She would only wrestle sparingly for the next year and a half, but by 2008 was working a full schedule. She would finally break through in 2011, winning the Divas Championship from Brie Bella in June, holding it for 104 days before dropping it to Beth Phoenix.

Kelly departed WWE in 2012 with the intent of pursuing outside of the ring projects, and later starred in the reality TV series "WAGS LA" and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She would later return to WWE for select appearances, including winning the WWE 24/7 Championship in 2019. More notably, she has competed in 2019, 2020, and 2022 Women's Royal Rumble matches, with the latter serving as her last match to date.