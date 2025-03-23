Former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry Announces He's Signed WWE Legends Deal

Following his departure from All Elite Wrestling last year, Mark Henry has resurfaced in the WWE circle, with his latest appearance taking place at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in January. Per a new announcement, it seems that Henry's relationship with WWE has now grown even closer.

This weekend, Ringside Collectibles shared footage (via X) of Henry confirming his WWE Legends/Nostalgia deal-signing before a live audience. According to the figure retailer, this contract will include a new WWE x Mattel action figure of Henry. Further details of Henry's deal were not disclosed, though Legends deals typically offer payment from merchandise sales as well as television and video game appearances.

Backed by reigns as a WWE World Heavyweight Champion and ECW Champion, Henry received his official induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2018. The same month, Henry competed in the Greatest Royal Rumble, which remains his latest professional wrestling match to date. In recent years, Henry has been open to a formal retirement match, depending on the state of his health. In the meantime, Henry has made some notable appearances amongst the crowd at WWE events, including an August 2024 episode of "WWE Raw" and the aforementioned WWE SNME.

Like Henry, a number of former WWE stars have inked Legends deals with the company between this year and last year. WWE's latest Legends contract signees include former WWE Women's Champions Victoria and Jacqueline. Reports indicate that former WWE manager Armando Alejandro Estrada and former WWE Tag Team Champions Bill "Ax" Eadie and Barry "Smash" Darsow, together known as Demolition, have done the same.